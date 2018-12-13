Image caption Issues including prison visits will be tackled

Families with relatives caught up in the criminal justice system are to be offered greater support in Aberdeen.

The "Keeping it Together" scheme will see various organisations work alongside each other in a bid to remove some of the uncertainty for relatives.

They will provide information about topics from courts and prison visits to addiction.

A drop-in session will be held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday from 13:00 to 14:00.

The event aims to raise awareness of the initiative among those working in the court environment, including sheriffs, solicitors and social work staff.

Aberdeen City Council community justice officer Val Vertigans said: "The aim of the project is to try to engage with families at an early stage of the justice system, with a broader offer of support."