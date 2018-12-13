NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man held for £20,000 of drugs at Aberdeen Railway Station

  • 13 December 2018

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £20,000 has been recovered in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the seizure was made at Aberdeen Railway Station in Guild Street on Wednesday after the arrival of a train from Edinburgh.

A 35-year-old man from Aberdeen has been charged.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.