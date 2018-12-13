Man held for £20,000 of drugs at Aberdeen Railway Station
- 13 December 2018
Cannabis with an estimated street value of £20,000 has been recovered in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the seizure was made at Aberdeen Railway Station in Guild Street on Wednesday after the arrival of a train from Edinburgh.
A 35-year-old man from Aberdeen has been charged.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.