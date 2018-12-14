Image caption The skeletons would be reburied

Plans for a new crypt to provide a final resting place for 2,000 skeletons found at St Nicholas Kirk in Aberdeen have been lodged.

The remains were discovered at The "Mither Kirk" in 2006.

Now proposals have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council for a new £50,000 crypt, designed to allow future scientific study of the remains.

They would be reburied in a multi-denominational ceremony in the new crypt.

Damage to the roof had allowed water inside causing rot.

During excavations, workers had expected to find some human remains under the church, but what they found was one of the largest collections of medieval skeletons in Europe.

The Kirk was a witches prison in the 1500s.