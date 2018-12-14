Image copyright Churchill Drilling Tools Image caption The gecko was thought to have travelled hundreds of miles by road

Workers at an Aberdeen oil industry company received an unexpected delivery all the way from Italy - a lizard.

The gecko was found at Churchill Drilling Tools after a consignment arrived, and the lizard is thought to have got into the container before for the long journey across Europe by road.

Technician Declan Harkins said it was "unexpected" but they kept "Gordon" safe and called in experts.

The Scottish SPCA said the gecko sadly had to be put to sleep.

A spokesman from the animal charity explained: "As non-native species pose a risk of disease they can seriously impact native animals and humans."