Driver 'six times alcohol limit' in Inverurie
- 14 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged after allegedly being caught almost six times the legal drink-drive limit.
Police Scotland said the 33-year-old driver was stopped in the Thainstone area of Inverurie at about 18:30 on Thursday.
The woman is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Police urged motorists not to drink alcohol at all if they need to drive.