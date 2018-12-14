NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Driver 'six times alcohol limit' in Inverurie

  • 14 December 2018
A woman has been charged after allegedly being caught almost six times the legal drink-drive limit.

Police Scotland said the 33-year-old driver was stopped in the Thainstone area of Inverurie at about 18:30 on Thursday.

The woman is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police urged motorists not to drink alcohol at all if they need to drive.

