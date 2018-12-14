A man who carried out a 28-year campaign of abuse against four women - raping two of them - has been jailed for 12 years.

Former fisherman Brian Gillies, 60, of Peterhead, was convicted of 12 charges.

The crimes were committed between 1989 and 2017 across the north east of Scotland.

At the High Court in Glasgow, first offender Gillies was ordered to be monitored for two years after his release.

Prosecutor Jim Keegan QC described Gillies as someone who used "fear, violence and force" to get his way.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told Gillies: "I have to make it clear to you that you cannot behave in this manner.

"There is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence."

He was also placed on the sex offenders register.