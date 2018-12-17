Image copyright University of Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen is to give students a new online system to encourage them to report sexual violence and harassment on campus.

More than 1,500 students and staff responded to a survey acting as a baseline to assess prevention work.

More than a quarter of students said they had experienced or witnessed sexual harassment.

The university will use the online "Report and Support" system piloted by Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Out of the students surveyed in Aberdeen, more than half said they were not aware of resources available to those impacted by sexual violence and harassment.

Zero tolerance

A spokeswoman said the university would also be taking part in Scotland-wide research.

She said: "The university is fully committed to a position of zero tolerance on sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

"The safety of our students and staff is paramount which is why we are enhancing and broadening our services.

"We carried out a survey of our community to better understand the issue and to inform an action plan.

"In addition, the university has committed to participating in a Scotland-wide research project on gender-based violence."