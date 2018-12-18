One person injured in school minibus crash near Fraserburgh
- 18 December 2018
One person was taken to hospital after a school minibus crashed near Fraserburgh.
The accident - which also involved a lorry and a van - happened at Mid Ardlaw at about 07:50.
Aberdeenshire Council said no pupils were on the minibus at the time.
A staff member was taken to hospital in Fraserburgh as a precaution.