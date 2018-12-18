NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One person injured in school minibus crash near Fraserburgh

  • 18 December 2018

One person was taken to hospital after a school minibus crashed near Fraserburgh.

The accident - which also involved a lorry and a van - happened at Mid Ardlaw at about 07:50.

Aberdeenshire Council said no pupils were on the minibus at the time.

A staff member was taken to hospital in Fraserburgh as a precaution.

