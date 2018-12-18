A man has been charged in connection with a spate of Aberdeen break-ins, dating back as far as 2000.

Police Scotland said the 51-year-old man had been charged in connection with 13 incidents in the West End, Hazlehead and Rosemount areas of the city.

He was initially charged over a reported break-in from 13 December.

The man was subsequently charged in connection with incidents between 2000 and 2005. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.