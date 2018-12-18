Man charged over Aberdeen break-ins dating back as far as 2000
- 18 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged in connection with a spate of Aberdeen break-ins, dating back as far as 2000.
Police Scotland said the 51-year-old man had been charged in connection with 13 incidents in the West End, Hazlehead and Rosemount areas of the city.
He was initially charged over a reported break-in from 13 December.
The man was subsequently charged in connection with incidents between 2000 and 2005. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.