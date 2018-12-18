Image copyright Google

Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into concerns about an Aberdeenshire care home.

Muirhead Care Home in Alford closed at the end of August following a court application from the Care Inspectorate.

Police Scotland said a 79-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman had been arrested following inquiries into concerns raised regarding the welfare of residents.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.