A judicial review into Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium is set to proceed in January as planned.

The £50m 20,000-seater development is proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill.

Plans were put on hold last October but the council approved them in January.

A procedural hearing for the review - sought by The No Kingsford Stadium protest group - due on Wednesday was discharged, and the petition continued to the previously assigned hearing on 29 of January.

Aberdeen FC believes the new facilities are vital to its future, but objectors say the stadium should be located elsewhere.