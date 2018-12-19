Coastguard airlift abandoned due to bad weather
- 19 December 2018
A Coastguard helicopter had to abandon an airlift off Shetland because of high winds and bad weather conditions.
The aircraft had been sent to take an injured crewman from the Spanish fishing vessel Siempre Revuelta, 99 miles off Sumburgh, on Tuesday night.
The crew made two attempts to get the winch line down to the vessel.
The fishing boat was instead taking the injured crewman to Scrabster Harbour.