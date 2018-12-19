Image copyright RGU

The former principal of Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen received a payoff of more than £237,000, it has been revealed.

A review into Prof Ferdinand von Prondzynski leaving was carried out by RGU and the Scottish Funding Council.

He resigned in August after a university investigation found he did not declare a business link to a man who was appointed as a vice-principal.

The new report recommends universities proactively publish such settlements.

The report also says they should develop new resilience plans for such exceptional events.

'Embrace recommendations'

The report supports RGU's decision to promote deputy principal Prof Paul Harper to the top role without a competitive recruitment process.

However it criticises a decision to omit from the initial press release announcing his promotion that it was for a fixed two-year period, to avoid detracting from the authority of the principal's role.

Mike Fleming, chairman of the board of governors at RGU, said: "As an institution we constantly seek to achieve excellence in governance and identify any areas our approach can be enhanced.

"We will embrace the recommendations set out in today's report, working collaboratively with other Scottish universities to share good practice."

The earlier university probe found no evidence Prof von Prondzynski tried to deliberately conceal anything concerning the appointment of Gordon McConnell as a vice-principal.