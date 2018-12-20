Image copyright SPSO

NHS Grampian has apologised after a woman's bowel cancer was diagnosed three years late.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) said the health authority was guilty of a number of failings.

A report said Mr C complained on behalf of his late mother - who was was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 - about an "unreasonable delay".

NHS Grampian said it was clear the treatment provided was "well below" what should be expected.

The SPSO found that the woman would have been diagnosed in 2013 had clinical guidance been properly followed.

Inadequate investigations

The ombudsman found that there were failings in her care.

She had surgery in Aberdeen to remove a tumour in her bowel.

The report said: "In relation to Mr C's complaint about delay in diagnosis of cancer, we found that inadequate investigations were carried out.

"We concluded that if the relevant clinical guidance regarding investigations had been followed, then Mrs A's cancer would have been diagnosed in 2013 rather than 2016.

"We noted that a number of failings contributed to the delay, including a failure to review the quality of previous investigations performed."

'We are sorry'

The SPSO urged NHS Grampian to make a number of clinical changes.

NHS Grampian said in a statement: "We are sorry for our actions in this case.

"It is clear the treatment we provided to Mrs A fell well below the standards we aspire to.

"The ombudsman has made a number of recommendations in this area and we accept them all.

"We have apologised directly to the family and would take this opportunity to publicly apologise for our failings in this case."