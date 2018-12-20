Image copyright Google

More than 100 jobs have been lost across Scotland after an Aberdeen-based mechanical and electrical installation firm went into administration.

A total of 93 of the 107 jobs being lost at Richard Irvin are in Aberdeen itself.

The other redundancies are in Inverness, Dundee and Glasgow.

A total of 337 jobs at the company have been saved after its facilities management arm was sold to a private investment business.

Joint administrator Fiona Taylor, of EY said: "Declining trading conditions, together with increased political and economic uncertainty, resulted in reduced profitability and severe cash flow pressures.

"Various options have been explored by the directors to address challenges faced by the company, including advanced negotiations for a solvent sale.

"Unfortunately none of these options were ultimately successful and the directors therefore took the decision to appoint administrators to help safeguard elements of the business. This has been achieved through the sale of the FM business."

"While it has been possible to save more than 75% of the total jobs through this sale, it is with regret that redundancies have been made in relation to the remainder of the company's business."

The company's other locations are in Edinburgh and Elgin.