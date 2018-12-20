Image copyright Susanne Stephen

A man's body has been pulled from the water at Fraserburgh harbour in Aberdeenshire.

It is understood the man is a fishing boat crew member from overseas.

Emergency services were called to the area in about 01:10 on Thursday morning after reports that a man had fallen into the water.

The police, coastguard, and RNLI searched the area and later recovered a body from the harbour. Police are trying to trace the man's next of kin.

Martin MacDougall, of Police Scotland, added: "This is a tragic incident... Police officers will remain in the area meantime while inquiries are carried out."