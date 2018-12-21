A health board has apologised after a man with chest pain collapsed and died in the accident and emergency department of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He had to sit and wait for an initial assessment in A&E after complaining of symptoms including chest pain.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman ruled it was "unreasonable" to ask him to wait for the assessment.

NHS Grampian apologised to the complainer for the care provided to her late partner.

The man had reported suffering from chest pains during a visit to the hospital two months earlier.

On the next visit, the patient went to the emergency department at ARI complaining of a number of symptoms, including chest pain, clammy skin and shortness of breath.

His partner complained his condition was so serious he should not have been made to wait in A&E for an initial assessment.

'Apologise unreservedly'

It was in the waiting area that he collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, and died.

The SPSO said: "We found that it was unreasonable that Mr A was asked to sit and wait for an initial assessment when he presented to the emergency department with chest pain and shortness of breath."

The SPSO's recommendations include implementing a process to fast-track patients with similar symptoms.

Image copyright SPSO

NHS Grampian said: "We apologise unreservedly to Ms C for the care we provided to her late partner.

"As the ombudsman has ruled, it was unreasonable for us to expect Mr A to wait for an assessment when he presented at the emergency department on the second occasion.

"We have accepted all the ombudsman's recommendations in this case and are complying with them."