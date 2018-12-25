Image caption Inspections found failings in the 170-year-old Abbeyton bridge

Work to demolish a deteriorating road bridge which it was feared could collapse onto the East Coast Main Line in Aberdeenshire is under way.

The Abbeyton road-over-rail bridge, on the B966 just north of Fordoun, was shut in July.

Inspections found serious failings in the 170-year-old structure.

Aberdeenshire Council said a specialist contractor was working alongside council engineers to dismantle it over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The local authority previously warned an emergency closure could cost £1m to £3m a day.

However the council said the cost of the planned demolition was expected to be about £1m.

The line is due to be closed until Thursday morning, which it is hoped will be enough time for the work.

The cost of any proposed replacement bridge is likely to run into millions of pounds, and take several years to plan.