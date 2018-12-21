Image caption The teenager took the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen on 17 November

The mother of an Aberdeen 16-year-old, missing for several weeks, has spoken of the hope he will still be found, ahead of a "difficult" Christmas.

Alix Smith said the prospect of Christmas without her son Liam was difficult for her family to face.

Liam was last seen on 17 November on the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen. He is thought to have got off at Crathes.

Police searches have so far failed to find him.

However, officers say there have been more than 200 reported sightings of him since his disappearance.

'Truly grateful'

Alix Smith said: "It is now been five weeks since we last saw Liam and the prospect of Christmas without him is a really difficult situation for us to face."

She added: "We really do appreciate the support everyone has given by sharing the posts and putting up posters.

"Police officers have been out searching the areas that Liam was last seen every single day since we reported him missing and we are truly grateful for everyone's perseverance in trying to locate him.

"We continue to hope that Liam will be found."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption An image of a backpack of the type Liam had was released by police

Ch Insp Martin Mackay said: "We have had an overwhelming response to our appeals and more than 200 sightings of Liam have been reported.

"Every piece of information has been followed up but despite extensive inquiries and intensive searches carried out Liam is still missing.

"Our inquiries still suggest he would have travelled to the Crathes area. We urge residents, particularly in this area, to remain vigilant and report anything unusual to police."

When last seen, Liam - who is 6ft 4in tall - was wearing a dark top and blue jeans. He had a camouflage backpack.

He is also known to have bought Lucozade, Jaffa Cakes and Dairy Milk at Sainsbury's before he left Aberdeen.

He did not have a mobile phone with him.