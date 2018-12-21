Ecstasy worth more than £1m recovered in Aberdeen
- 21 December 2018
A man has been arrested after ecstasy with an estimated street value of at least £1m was recovered in Aberdeen.
Police said more than 45kg of MDMA was seized in the operation.
Officers from Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency arrested a 22-year-old man in the Rosemount area of the city for alleged involvement in the illegal importation and supply of the drugs.
He is expected in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.