Image caption Elphinstone was removed from the pitch after he intercepted a pass from the Celtic goalkeeper

An Aberdeen football fan who ran on to the pitch at Hampden Park during the cup final defeat against Celtic will spend Christmas behind bars.

Gavin Elphinstone, 25, vaulted the stand and made his way on to the field where he intercepted a pass from Celtic keeper Scott Bain to a team mate.

He admitted breach of the peace and assaulting two police officers during a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was jailed for 140 days and given an eight month football banning order.

Elphinstone, from Aberdeen, made it past stewards but was removed from the pitch during Celtic's 1-0 win over the Dons on 2 December.