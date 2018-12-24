Emergency services called to A96 crash at Kintore
- 24 December 2018
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout at Kintore at about 10:15.
Police, ambulance and fire crews are in attendance.
It has been causing delays while the road is cleared.