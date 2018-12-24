NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Second man charged over £1m of ecstasy in Aberdeen

  • 24 December 2018

A second man has been charged after ecstasy with an estimated street value of at least £1m was recovered in Aberdeen.

Police said more than 45kg of MDMA was seized in the operation in the Rosemount area last week.

A 22-year-old man was initially detained.

Police say a 26-year-old man has now also been charged in connection with the case. Both are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

