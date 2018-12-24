Second man charged over £1m of ecstasy in Aberdeen
- 24 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second man has been charged after ecstasy with an estimated street value of at least £1m was recovered in Aberdeen.
Police said more than 45kg of MDMA was seized in the operation in the Rosemount area last week.
A 22-year-old man was initially detained.
Police say a 26-year-old man has now also been charged in connection with the case. Both are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.