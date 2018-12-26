Image copyright PA Image caption People are being urged to keep phone lines free for emergency calls

A fault has led to the loss of 999 phone services in part of the Orkney Islands.

People in North Ronaldsay are being asked not to make any non-urgent phone calls so available lines can be used for emergencies.

They are also being asked to check on elderly or vulnerable people while BT engineers work to fix the problem.

North Ronaldsay is Orkney's most northerly island and has a population of about 70.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "We are asking people not to make any non-urgent calls for the time being so that all the available phone lines can be used for emergencies.

"If you have an emergency, you should first try both landline or mobile telephones to call 999.

"If this does not work, flag down any emergency service vehicle that is not using their blue lights, or go to the nearest police station, hospital, fire or ambulance station to report the emergency.

"Relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people in the area are asked to check on them more frequently, as their assistance alarms may not operate correctly."