Image copyright Google Image caption The bus stop outside the Broadhill Bar was badly damaged but no one was hurt

A car has crashed into a bus stop outside Pittodrie stadium in Aberdeen.

The blue car mounted the pavement and hit the bus shelter just hours before the Boxing Day Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic.

Original reports suggested three people had been hurt and an ambulance was requested.

However, police confirmed there were no injuries in the incident which was reported at about 12:10.

Pictures on social media showed the Honda Civic on the pavement beside the collapsed shelter outside the Broadhill Bar on Golf Road, which is opposite Pittodrie.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said no one was taken to hospital and no arrests had been made.