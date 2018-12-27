Image caption Police were called to the Aberdeen's Donside Court about 02:00 on Thursday.

A man has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of another man in Aberdeen.

Police said they were called to the city's Donside Court at about 02:00 on Thursday.

An injured man was taken to hospital, where he later died. Formal identification is still to take place.

The man who is in custody is said to be helping officers with their inquiries.