Man arrested over suspicious death in Aberdeen
- 27 December 2018
A man has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of another man in Aberdeen.
Police said they were called to the city's Donside Court at about 02:00 on Thursday.
An injured man was taken to hospital, where he later died. Formal identification is still to take place.
The man who is in custody is said to be helping officers with their inquiries.