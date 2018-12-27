NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman injured after being hit by car

  • 27 December 2018
Tillydrone Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on Tillydrone Avenue

A female pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident involving a taxi in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Tillydrone Avenue shortly before 06:30.

The road was closed by police, and motorists were advised to avoid the area until it reopened.

