Woman injured after being hit by car
- 27 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A female pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident involving a taxi in Aberdeen.
The incident happened on Tillydrone Avenue shortly before 06:30.
The road was closed by police, and motorists were advised to avoid the area until it reopened.