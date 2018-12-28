Image caption Police were called to the Aberdeen's Donside Court about 02:00 on Thursday.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of another man in Aberdeen.

Police said they were called to the city's Donside Court, in the Tillydrone area, at about 02:00 on Thursday.

An injured man was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary where he later died. Formal identification is still to take place.

A 59-year-old man is expected to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Gary Winter said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this very difficult time.

"Our inquiries remain ongoing however we are content that this has been a contained incident.

"There will be an increased police presence in the Tillydrone area while our enquiries continue and the community is thanked for its patience and support."