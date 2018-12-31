Image caption Police closed the road after the accident in Tillydrone Avenue

The driver of a taxi who stopped at the scene of a serious crash in Aberdeen has been urged to come forward by the police.

A 68-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while crossing the city's Tillydrone Avenue on 27 December.

A taxi, described as a dark-coloured Peugeot Partner or similar, stopped after the early morning crash.

Police say the taxi was not involved in the collision.

It was originally reported that the woman had been hit by a taxi but this was not the case.

The incident happened near the junction with Wingate Road at about 06.15 and involved a blue Vauxhall Zafira.

As a result of the collision, the woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The occupant of the Vauxhall Zafira was uninjured.

Sgt Stuart Lawrence, from Police Scotland, said: "I continue to appeal for anyone else who stopped at the scene and has not yet passed their details to police to get in touch."