Image caption Police were called to Aberdeen's Donside Court about 02:00 on Thursday 27 December

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Polish man in a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Aleksander Smerdel, 44, died following an incident at Donside Court, in the Tillydrone area, at about 02:00 on 27 December.

Bohdan Cieslar, 59, of Aberdeen, made no plea or declaration when he appeared in private at the city's sheriff court.

He was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.