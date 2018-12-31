Two 13-year-old girls have been charged in relation to an alleged attack on another 13-year-old girl in Aberdeen.

Police said the assault was reported to have taken place in Union Square at about 18:00 on Boxing Day, although the girl was not seriously injured.

However, the incident was captured on video and circulated on social media.

Police Scotland said the two girls who had been charged would be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit for further action.