A book has been returned to an Aberdeen library 40 years after it was due to be brought back.

Crime novel A Touch of Danger by James Jones was last taken out in 1978.

It has now been taken back to Aberdeen's Central Library - but luckily for the person who returned it the fine was capped at £3.60.

Aberdeen City Libraries events and programming officer Dallas King said it had apparently been found during a tidy up and was "sheepishly" returned.

Mr King told BBC Scotland: "It was returned just after New Year. The person rather sheepishly said apologies and then sort of disappeared before we could get more details.

"It's a crime novel, but he's probably most famous for the novel From Here to Eternity.

"You could say he wrote From Here to Eternity and it might have taken an eternity but this book is back here with us now.

"This long overdue is quite rare. It's nice to have it back after all this time."