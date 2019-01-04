NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Thirty firefighters tackle New Deer blaze

  • 4 January 2019

About 30 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a house in Aberdeenshire.

Crews were called to New Deer just after 09:15 after the fire took hold in a loft space.

Four fire engines, a height vehicle and a water carrier have been sent to the scene.

No-one is believed to have been injured as a result of the fire.

Related Topics