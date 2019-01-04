Fraserburgh Academy vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage
Vandals have caused more than £10,000 worth of damage to an Aberdeenshire School.
Police Scotland said replacing damaged windows at Fraserburgh Academy was expected to cost a "five-figure sum".
The damage to the school, on the town's Dennyduff Road, was reported on Monday, but is thought to have happened on Saturday 29 December.
Police appealed for anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious to contact them.