An investigation has been launched into a blaze which destroyed several boats at a harbour in Aberdeen.

Fire crews were called to Cove Bay shortly before 03:00 on Sunday after fire broke out at sheds in Colsea Road.

Up to five boats were destroyed in the incident, which police described as suspicious. Police and fire service personnel are investigating.

One local fisherman, who wished to remain anonymous, estimated the damage at tens of thousands of pounds.