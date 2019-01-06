Boats destroyed in 'suspicious' Cove Bay blaze
- 6 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation has been launched into a blaze which destroyed several boats at a harbour in Aberdeen.
Fire crews were called to Cove Bay shortly before 03:00 on Sunday after fire broke out at sheds in Colsea Road.
Up to five boats were destroyed in the incident, which police described as suspicious. Police and fire service personnel are investigating.
One local fisherman, who wished to remain anonymous, estimated the damage at tens of thousands of pounds.