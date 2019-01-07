NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Forres accident

  • 7 January 2019

A pedestrian is believed to have been seriously injured in an early morning accident in Moray.

The man was hit by a van on the A96 at Bogton Road in Forres just after 07:15.

The A96 was closed as emergency crews attended the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one patient to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin."

