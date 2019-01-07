NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

University of Aberdeen drops South Korean campus plans

  • 7 January 2019
Image copyright University of Aberdeen

Plans by the University of Aberdeen to open a campus in South Korea have been dropped.

The university had hoped a site in Hadong County would allow it to provide one year post-graduate degrees in subjects such as subsea engineering.

The oil and gas downturn then saw an attempt to alter its plans and offer more programmes such as decommissioning and renewable energy engineering.

However the university said the plans had ultimately now been abandoned.

