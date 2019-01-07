Image copyright Aberdeen Harbour Tours Image caption Several boats were destroyed in the "suspicious" fire at Cove Harbour

Police investigating fires at Cove and Aberdeen harbours are carrying out additional patrols as efforts continue to trace the culprits.

Several boats and a boathouse were destroyed in the" suspicious" fire at Cove Harbour at the weekend.

Police were already investigating vandalism and fire-raising at the site of the Aberdeen Harbour expansion.

Officers said they were keeping an "open mind" over whether the incidents are linked.

Det Insp Norman Stevenson urged anyone with information about the Cove fire to get in touch as soon as possible.

He said the "malicious act" had "deeply affected" the fishermen.

He added: "We also continue to carry out enquiries into a fire-raising and vandalisms at the site of the Aberdeen Harbour expansion.

"I appreciate the similarities of both incidents and the close proximity. However, we need to keep an open mind as to whether they are linked.

"In the meantime additional patrols are being dedicated to both areas to help prevent any similar incidents from occurring."