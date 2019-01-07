NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Crews tackle Aberdeen high-rise fire

  • 7 January 2019
Fire scene
Image caption Several fire service units were called out to the fire in Northfield

Firefighters have tackled a fire in a high-rise in Aberdeen.

Several crews were called to Granitehill House in Marchburn Drive in the Northfield area on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 17:15 a spokeswoman told the BBC Scotland news website crews were at the stage of damping down.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.