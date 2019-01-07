Crews tackle Aberdeen high-rise fire
- 7 January 2019
Firefighters have tackled a fire in a high-rise in Aberdeen.
Several crews were called to Granitehill House in Marchburn Drive in the Northfield area on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 17:15 a spokeswoman told the BBC Scotland news website crews were at the stage of damping down.
It is not yet known if there were any injuries.