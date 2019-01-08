Image copyright NHS Grampian

A new chairwoman has been appointed to the NHS Grampian board.

Dr Lynda Lynch replaces Prof Stephen Logan, who completed his four-year term at the end of 2018.

Dr Lynch, who was appointed to the board in 2013, was previously a global director and general manager in the pharmaceutical industry.

Her appointment will run until December 2022. NHS Grampian is still to appoint a new chief executive following the retirement of Malcolm Wright last year.