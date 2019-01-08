Dr Lynda Lynch appointed as new NHS Grampian chairwoman
- 8 January 2019
A new chairwoman has been appointed to the NHS Grampian board.
Dr Lynda Lynch replaces Prof Stephen Logan, who completed his four-year term at the end of 2018.
Dr Lynch, who was appointed to the board in 2013, was previously a global director and general manager in the pharmaceutical industry.
Her appointment will run until December 2022. NHS Grampian is still to appoint a new chief executive following the retirement of Malcolm Wright last year.