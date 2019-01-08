A shortage of nursing staff has forced NHS Shetland to "temporarily" close about a quarter of beds on a ward at Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said the decision to reduce beds in ward three from 22 to 16 was taken after the health board failed to find enough cover for maternity leave.

It has been described as a short-term measure at the medical ward.

Mr Roberts said patients could be accommodated elsewhere in the hospital.

He told BBC Scotland: "Our first priority is safety for patients.

"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of beds to match the staffing."