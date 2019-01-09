Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a van in Moray has been named by police.

Paul Bell was knocked down on the A96 at Bogton Road, Forres, just after 07:15 on Monday.

The 58-year-old from Forres was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin by paramedics, but he later died.

The driver of the white and green Iveco van involved in the collision was not hurt. The A96 was temporarily closed near Christie-Elite Nurseries.

Police Scotland have urged anyone with information on the incident to contact their non-emergency line.