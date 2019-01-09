Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie's body was discovered at his home in Badenscoth

A man has gone on trial charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near the village of Rothienorman, in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom denies a charge of murdering Mr McKandie and robbing him of money.

The 25-year-old has lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi at the start of his trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The first witness called was Mr McKandie's brother William.

Mr McKandie, 78, said he had been on holiday in Australia when informed of his brother's death and there were no suspicious circumstances at that time.

He arranged to come home, and arrived at Aberdeen Airport about a week later.

He told the court: "I was informed by the police that it was now a murder inquiry."

Mr Sidebottom is alleged to have repeatedly struck Mr McKandie with an unidentified blunt implement or implements.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues on Thursday.