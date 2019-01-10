Aberdeen councillor suspended over sexual harassment claim
Aberdeen City Council's depute provost has been suspended by the Scottish Conservatives amid a police investigation into a sexual harassment allegation made against him.
The party took the action against Alan Donnelly on Tuesday after receiving what it says was a serious complaint.
Police Scotland said their inquiries were at an early stage.
Long-serving councillor Mr Donnelly represents the Torry and Ferryhill ward.
A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: "On January 8, the party received a serious complaint about councillor Alan Donnelly.
"We were also informed that a complaint had also been made to the police.
"As is normal in these circumstance, Councillor Donnelly was immediately suspended from the party."