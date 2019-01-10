Image copyright Emma Henderson

Aberdeen's Spectra festival of lights will not be held this year, it has been announced.

Spectra began in 2016 and was hailed a success after attracting 35,000 visitors in its first year.

However, the three-year contract ended in 2018.

Aberdeen City Council's culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said the next Spectra festival was expected to take place in 2020, with dates still to be confirmed.

The festival brings together work from national and international audio visual artists.

Ms Boulton said: "Aberdeen City Council has taken the opportunity to consider how we might develop the event in a sustainable manner and increase its international stature in the years ahead.

"Feedback from previous events are being used to shape proposals for refreshing and enhancing Spectra to build on its popularity. We look forward to sharing details as the plans are developed."