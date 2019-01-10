Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie's body was discovered at his home near Rothienorman

A scene examiner has told a murder trial a pensioner's death was thought to be an accident when she was taking photos of his blood-stained body.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his cottage near Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, in 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, is alleged to have repeatedly struck Mr McKandie. He denies murder.

Witness Julie Goodeve told the High Court in Aberdeen it later became a crime investigation.

The police scene examiner told the second day of the trial she took a series of photos on 12 March 2016.

Upsetting images

Advocate depute Iain McSporran, prosecuting, asked if when she arrived it was her understanding the death was being treated as a crime.

Ms Goodeve replied: "It was still open but the general consensus was an accident had occurred."

The jury was shown images of Mr McKandie's body in his living room, which the advocate depute had warned could be "upsetting".

Images of significant apparent blood-staining inside the cottage were also shown.

Judge Lord Uist asked Ms Goodeve if she had come across similar blood splattering which had not been a homicide.

She replied that she had.

Ms Goodeve added: "He appeared to have a nasty head wound but he had a good head of hair."

She said that less than a week later a major investigation had started.

Head wound

Mr McSporran asked: "The assessment that he had fallen and injured himself was simply a wrong assessment?"

"Yes," she replied.

She agreed it became apparent the initial theory of a fall and one blow to the head did not seem to have been right.

Mr Sidebottom denies repeatedly striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified blunt implement or implements.

He had lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.

Scene examiner John Dingwall said he was called in to take photos in April 2016 after money was found in sweet and biscuit tins in Mr McKandie's home.

The jury was shown various photos of bundles of banknotes found packed inside the tins.

Asked if it was obvious it was a significant sum he said: "Yes, there was lots."

The trial continues.