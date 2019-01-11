Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B9022, near to the A98, south of Portsoy

Two people have been involved in a crash after their car left the road and ended up on its roof in a field in Aberdeenshire.

Police said the accident happened on the B9022 at Dykehead, near to the A98, south of Portsoy.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance along with Scottish Ambulance Service personnel.

The condition of those who were inside the vehicle when it crashed remains unknown.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident or has information that can assist with their investigation to come forward.