Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alastair Done was last seen on Balmedie beach last Saturday afternoon

Police believe someone operating a drone on an Aberdeenshire beach may have captured footage of a missing man.

Alastair Done, 25, from Cheshire, was last seen at Balmedie beach last Saturday after travelling to the area from Crewe train station the previous day.

There have been numerous sightings of him and police believe he was still at the beach at about 15:00.

Officers are keen to hear from the person flying a drone in the area.

Det Insp Sam Buchan said: "I would urge the person flying this drone to get in touch as soon as possible - you may have captured footage of Alastair but not realised and it may be crucial to our inquiries.

"Thank you once again to the public for your assistance and information so far, and to Aberdeen Coastguard which has been assisting with searches."