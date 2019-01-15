Image copyright Cairngorms Capercaillie Project Image caption Disturbing a lekking capercaillie is an offence

Walkers are being told to stay away from footpaths on a north-east estate to avoid disturbing an aggressive capercaillie on the hunt for a mate.

The bird has been displaying "lekking" behaviour on trails on the Glen Tanar estate near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire.

There are fears the male could attack passers-by if they get too close.

The local ranger service, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, Scottish Natural Heritage and the police have agreed to the action.

They have pointed out that disturbing a lekking capercaillie is an offence.

Signs are now being put up in the area, as well as posts on social media, urging hikers and dog-walkers to steer clear.

A spokesman for the Glen Tanar Estate said: "We can understand peoples' desire to catch a glimpse of the rare capercaillie, but it is important that this protected species be left alone.

"Please help us to ensure the welfare of this bird and ensure that everyone follows all on-site signage and respects the restrictions in place."