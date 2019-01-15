Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie's body was discovered at his home in 2016

A man accused of murdering a 67-year-old had known him all his life and they had a "very good relationship", a trial has heard.

Brian McKandie was found dead in his home near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

His mother told the High Court in Aberdeen the death of Mr McKandie being treated as murder was "absolutely devastating news".

Susan Sidebottom, 63, told the fifth day of the trial her family had farmed in Rothienorman since 1988.

She said Mr McKandie would do repairs and car work.

She said: "Steven had a very good relationship with Mr McKandie and had known him since he was a baby."

Mrs Sidebottom said her son once borrowed about £2,000 from her in late 2015.

She told advocate depute Iain McSporran, prosecuting, that if Mr Sidebottom had that kind of money in March 2016 she presumed he had still had that previously loaned money.

Mr Sidebottom denies repeatedly striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

He has lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues.